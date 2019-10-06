MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m.,. Crossroads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Newspapers in Genealogy Research, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Family Fandom Night: DC vs. Marvel, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Teen Comic Book Workshop (grades 6-12), 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
8-ball pool tournament, every Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Fall Festival, 1-7 p.m.; bingo, 2 p.m.; DJ providing entertainment, 4-7 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Markleville
Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Fall Festival Celebration! Hosted by CarDon Senior Living (Countryside), 5-7 p.m., 205 Marine Drive.
Sweet 16 Indie Lens Pop-Up: Decade of Fire, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Legendary Ladies of Soul Tribute Concert Featuring Joyce Licorish & Friends, 7-10 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 1803 Broadway. $15 admission includes show and dinner buffet.
9-ball pool tournament, every Friday at 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Holiday Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Pioneer Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
“Circle Of Love” Fundraiser Event for Man4Man Ministries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., United Auto Workers Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
AppleFest, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Fall Fest/Church Picnic, 5-7 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Chruch, 3017 W. Eighth St.
Highland High School Class of 2009 10-year reunion, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. DJ, Buddy Patterson. Cost, $5 per person. Smoke-free environment and open to the general senior public.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Shuffleboard, noon Sundays with tournament at 2 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Associate Concertmaster and Principal Bass Auditions hosted by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, 2-5 p.m., 1124 Meridian Plaza.
