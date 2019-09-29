MAD Week
Monday
Anderson
• Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of ‘63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• St. Vincent Anderson RN and Clinical Career Fair, 5-8 p.m., St. Vincent Hospital, 2015 Jackson St.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N Madison Ave., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine. Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Lapel
• Annual fall show presented by Lapel High School Choral Department, 7 p.m., Lapel Jr./Sr. High School.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Thursday
Anderson
• Steak supper, 4:30-7 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 741 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun), Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N Madison Ave., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Mezzanine. Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
• Mexican Fiesta meal fundraiser, Maple Grove Church of God, 5-8 p.m. $7 for adults, $5 for children under 10.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Daleville
• Daleville Skating Party, 6-8 p.m., Daleville Elementary School, 8200 S. Bronco Drive. You don’t have to attend DES to come enjoy the fun. Admission is $4 (cash or check) and skate rental is $2.75 (cash or card).
Friday
Anderson
• Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Friday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
• The Madison County Humane Society’s Fur Ball, 5-9 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.
• “Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Frankton
• Blood drive in memory of “The Three Precious Angels,” 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., auxiliary gymnasium, Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School.
Middletown
• Frog legs dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Saturday
Anderson
• First-ever Planet Fitness Tribal Fest (5K run/walk), 9 a.m.-noon, 829 Alexandria Pike. Fundraiser to benefit student athletes.
Anderson Fire Department Firefighter for a Day Kids Camp, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Anderson Fire Department Headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St.
Family Fun Day: Halloween Crafts, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Indian Basketball Golf Outing, 1-5 p.m., Grandview Golf Course, 1907 Northshore Ext. Hosted by Anderson Indian Athletics.
Bowling to Strike Out Domestic Violence, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St. Fundraiser for Alternatives Inc.
Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 per person. Smoke-free environment.
International Observe the Moon Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
“Mutts Gone Nuts,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Sunday
Anderson
“Mamma Mia!” 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
