MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church Ingalls, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
Mr. Tanner’s Art Experiments (for children through age 5), 10-11 a.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Adult must stay during the class.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
White River Watchers of Madison County meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Beginning Genealogy, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Rehearsal of alumni band for Anderson High School Homecoming, 6-8 p.m., band room, Anderson High School. (Open to all alumni of AHS, Madison Heights and Highland as well as well as any parent of a current student).
Civil War Roundtable, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School class of ‘56, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Free Hip and Knee Replacement Seminar with Dr. Michael Meneghini, 6-7 p.m., Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 104 W. 53rd St.
Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
Poetry Night at A-Town Center, 6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St. The club meets every third Thursday of the month.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
FRIDAY
Anderson
The Church Women United and Area 8 gathering, 9:30 a.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Kids Night Out/Parents Night Off, 6-9 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days Festival begins, Heritage Field, 850 N. 575W.
Middletown
Broasted pork chops, 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out) and broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Nash Country Caravan, Walk to End Alzheimers, 8-10 a.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
Madison/Delaware County Walk to End Alzheimers, 8-11 a.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 1-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
K-9 Companions (Volunteers from Love on a Leash will be at the library with their registered therapy dogs.) Read a book to your new furry friends or just visit the pups and give them a pet..
Pawapalooza hosted by the Animal Protection League, 2-8 p.m., Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets. Tickets, $10, at www.eventbrite.com.
Seventh annual Community Chefs, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd. Tickets are $70 each and can be purchased at ecommunity.com/chefs.
Liberty’s “Got Talent,” 7 p.m., elementary gymnasium, Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Frankton
Frankton Heritage Days Festival, Heritage Field, 850 N. 575W.
