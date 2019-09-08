MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Anderson High School Class of ‘50 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Anderson AARP Chapter meeting, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
Understanding Medicare, 3-5 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 1118 W. Cross St.
Pizzas, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Socrates Cafe meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Alexandria
Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Commons Street Church, 204 W. Church St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of ‘63 meeting, 11 a.m., Rachel’s Hiway Cafe, Ind. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Alexandria
Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Markleville
Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by Christian Women Fellowship “Comfort Keepers,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., East Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 124 E. Main St.Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
- THURSDAY
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ‘47 to hold 72nd class reunion, 11:30 a.m., Art’s on Broadway.
Texas Hold’em tournament, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
20th Annual Glen Niebel Classic, 7-9:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Lapel
73rd annual fish fry hosted by Lions Club, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lions Building, 329 S. Main St., through Saturday.
Alzheimer’s Association Monthly Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
MiddletownFRIDAY
AndersonGolden Age euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Dan’s Fish Fry (all-you-can-eat fish or chicken), 4-8 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Toy Factory Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Rodney Carrington, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Lapel73rd annual fish fry hosted by Lions Club, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Fish & Shrimp Fry, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Valley View golf Course, 6950 W. 850N.
High Street Band, 5-7 p.m., Dietrich Park, bring a lawn chair. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
SATURDAY
Anderson
5K Walk/Run & 10K Run & Pancake Breakfast hosted by Miriam Project Adoption Services and MP Missions, 7:45-11 a.m., 1400 Broadway St.
Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
“Circle Of Love” fundraiser, silent auction, tournament, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave. Fundraiser for Homeless Advocacy Center of Anderson and Madison County.
Fifth annual Swingin’ For SIDS, registration, noon; tee, 1 p.m.; Grandview Golf Course, 1907 Northshore Ext.
Auditions for “Jekyll & Hyde,” 2-5 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 925 Jackson St. Hosted by Mainstage Theatre.
Highland High School Class of ‘70 to host 49th year celebration dinner, 6 p.m., deck area, The Curve at Grandview, 1605 North Shore Blvd.
Senior Dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m., DJ, Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost, $5 per person.
United Faith Housing fundraiser, dinner, 6 p.m.; auction, 6:30 p.m.; entertainment by Chrsitian comedian, Karen Hunter, “Eula Mae Ledbetter,” 7 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St.
“The Notebook,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Countryside Family-First Senor Living and Sugar Fork Crossing Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Alexandria
Alexandria Eagle Riders 1771, Bruce Blackwell Memorial Ride, breakfast, 8-10 a.m.; registration, 10 a.m.; kick-stands up, 11 a.m.; Monarch Band, 8 p.m.; Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St. Proceeds to benefit Paula Richardson and Tim and Connie McCarty.
Middletown
Fall Fun Festival, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., with events, activities throughout town.
Lions Club Breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Community Building.
The Thompson Team & The Middletown Fall Fun Festival’s second annual 5k (Run/Walk) Run for a Reason, 8 a.m., 755 Locust St. Proceeds donated to the Middletown Fire Department.
Walk Away From Silence Suicide Prevention Walk, 10 a.m., beginning at the Middletown Police/Fire Station, 653 Locust St., Middletown.
Historic Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ballard & Sons Funeral Home, 118 S. Fifth St.
Middletown Historic Home Tour, 1-4 p.m., 10 homes. Pick up map at Gazebo.
Cliff Richie music, 2-5 p.m., Gazebo.
Ribeye steak dinners, 4-8 p.m., Valley View golf Course, 6950 W. 850N.
Flynnville Train with special guests Boggy Branch Band, begins at 7-11 p.m., Dietrich Park.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
