MAD Week: Sept. 2-7
MONDAY
Anderson
Madison County Solidarity Labor Council & United Auto Workers Building Committee Labor Day picnic, noon-3 p.m., UAW 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Elwood
Bingo, every 6-8 p.m. Monday, American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Anderson High School Class of ’63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub.
Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, across from former Mounds Mall.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Alexandria
Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance — 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers, membership open house, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Beulah Park.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
8-ball pool tournament, every Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.; Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Used book sale hosted by Community Hospital Auxiliary, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., theater area of Mounds Mall.
Texas Hold’em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Perkinsville Church’s all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinners, 4-7:30 p.m., Jackson Township Gymnasium, 7916 W. 300N.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
Janette Ellen Evans Coplin “A Retrospective”, opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Park Place Arts, 515 E. Eighth St.
Alley Theatre Gala, 7 p.m., Hoover Studio Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. Entertainment by Jill O’Malia and Rick Vale. Reservations required.
Carl Storie Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Heritage Fair, Falls Park.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Perkinsville Church’s all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinners, 4-7:30 p.m., Jackson Township Gymnasium, 7916 W. 300N.
Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Jeff Allen, Stand Up for Kids Benefit, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Benefit for Kids Talk child advocacy center.
Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk (Walk to Fight Suicide), Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Heritage Fair, Falls Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.