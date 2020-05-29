PENDLETON — Madison County Federal Credit Union will open of a branch office in the Needler’s Shopping Plaza on Monday.
The Pendleton branch will offer a full range of banking services and be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Banking services are also available online, including account opening, loan applications and loan closings.
"This new branch is an opportunity for us to serve the local community with a local credit union option at a convenient location," said David Dodd, CEO of Madison County Federal Credit Union. “We’ve wanted to be in Pendleton for a long time, and we are excited to become an integral part of the community.”
Those interested in opening an account or applying for a loan can do so by visiting the new branch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or applying online at www.madcofcu.org.
Madison County Federal Credit Union was established in 1935.
