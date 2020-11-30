ANDERSON — Madison, The Herald Bulletin's quarterly lifestyle magazine, is seeking local Black five-generation families to feature in the spring issue.
The issue's cover story focuses on local Black history.
If you're part of a Black family with five living generations in Madison County, send a photo by Dec. 8 to Editorial Assistant Tammy Talley, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016, or email it to tammy.talley@heraldbulletin.com.
Include identification of everyone in the photo, as well as your name and phone number. Also include comments about why your family chooses to live in Madison County and why family is important to you.
For more information, call Talley at 765-648-4242.
