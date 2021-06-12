PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society’s theme for the 2021 Summer Kids Art Camp is “Making Your Story Fly.” Students ages 6-18 will experience a large variety of art media over a period of five days, from talented artists and teachers for the event.
Artists and teachers featured are Katy Burke and Rita Geesaman, oil painting and kite making; Judy Crist and Ellen Wallace, watercolor; Brenda Morris Jarrett and Kitty Myers, cyanotype photography and acrylic pour painting; Chic Ebert Velazco, cartoons and printmaking; Lylanne Musselman, writing poetry combined with pastel drawings; Debra Smith, children’s book illustration in watercolor; Ellen Shaw, wire wrapping jewelry; Pat Thompson, an acrylic landscape on canvas; Laurie Lunsford, mixed media, and Diane Burrell, copper tooling.
The teenage evening class will make a sterling silver ring with Tracy Davidson, Diane Burrell will do an enameling project and Pat Thompson will teach acrylic painting.
Kids Art Camp will be the week of July 12-16. Cost is $60 for first child and $50 for the second child from the same family, living in the same home.
Children ages 6-12 may register for afternoon classes from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The morning session is sold out.
Children ages 12-18 will meet in the evening, Monday-Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Register at Gallery 119 at 119 W. State Street, Pendleton, or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.