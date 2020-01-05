Marriage licenses issued in Madison County from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019:
Lori Elizabeth Seibert, 38, Anderson, and Christopher Scott Trester, 37, Indianapolis
Lew M. DiRuzza, 32, Alexandria, and Angela M. Couch, 34, Frankton
Travis Lee Fuentes, 27, Anderson, and Elena Christina Garrison, 23, Anderson
Kaitlynn Dawn Crane, 20, West Baden Springs, and Zachery Tylor Lee Kendall, 24, Markleville
Tina Stansberry Dennis, 54, Alexandria, and Clifford D. Payne, 80, Elwood
Joshua Levi Bryant, 30, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Megan Wynne Blankenship, 29, Anderson
Kasee Crockett, 25, elwood, and Shawna R. Landon, 25, Elwood
Wesley G. Pratt, 30, Anderson, and Olivia D. Johnson, 26, Anderson
Jordan C. Keck, 25, Anderson, and Cassandra M. Lindemeyer, 24, Muncie
Crista Elaine Sparkman, 37, Anderson, and Dewayne Allen Phipps Jr., 45, Anderson
Samantha P. Frazier, 26, Greenfield, and George Zachary Williams, 38, Anderson
Rachel Lynn Burt, 28, Anderson, and Harley Ray Mahnke, 27, Anderson
Timothy Luke Wiford, 27, Markleville, and Emily Marie Eisenback, 21, Markleville
Charles K. Stuller, 55, Anderson, and Stacy L. Soales, 60, Anderson
David William Pickering, 29, Greenfield, and Michaela Anne Maxwell, 20, Anderson
Anthony Wayne Cox, 47, Alexandria, and Stephanie Tara McCoy, 47, Alexandria
Amanda M. Grace, 41, Anderson, and Kori Williams, 42, Anderson
Tori D. Barth, 24, Fishers, and Aaron Wayne Cooper, 24, Anderson
Shawna M. Stinson, 42, Anderson, and David Alan Dausch, 37, Alexandria
Justin Dion Lamb, 25, Anderson, and Sarah Jane Palmer, 27, Anderson
Brenda Edith Salazar Beltran, 37, Anderson, and Cesar Alberto Vadez Avila, 33, Anderson
Angela M. Babb, 56, Pendleton, and Michael Allen Page, 54, Alexandria
Quentin R. Ruiz, 23, Anderson, and Emily R. Baker, 27, Daleville
M. Scott Sparks, 71, Anderson, and Janice K. Herr, 77, Anderson
Tabatha Marie Canarr, 33, Anderson, and John Joseph Delong, 30, Anderson
Ethan Todd Spooner, 21, Alexandria, and Kaitlyn Joy Garman, 20, Middletown
Zaria B. Nunn, 24, Indianapolis, and Darren Stephens, 29, Anderson
Tamara Leigh Demott, 47, Alexandria, and Mark Allan Armstrong, 42, Greenwood
Lorie S. Juday, 48, Anderson, and James V. Beane, 54, Alexandria
Barbara L. Murdock, 57, Anderson, and Eddie F. Norris, 66, Anderson
Stephanie R. Wallace, 46, Elwood, and James Travis Alcorn, 47, Elwood
Myka McKenzey Lennen, 23, Anderson, and Taiqwan Marqueze R. Hoskins, 26, Anderson
Stephen M. Wilson, 59, Anderson, and Tracy M. Robbins, 53, Anderson
Kenneth G. Ryden, 74, Yorktown, and Mary H. Neal, 60, Anderson
Christina Renee Dyer, 41, Pendleton, and Douglass Benjamin Rector, 45, Middletown
Kevin Michael Moore, 31, Muncie, and Nicole Andressa Rodrigues Goncalves, 25, Anderson
Mary Elizabeth Martin, 31, Alexandria, and Daniel Lee Widener, 42, Alexandria
Tyona Marie Hudson, 35, Indianapolis, and Michael P. Moon, 32, Chesterfield
Brody A. Hogan, 20, Pendleton, and Hayley M. Henderson, 18, Pendleton
Mary Colleen Meree Burkett, 27, Anderson, and Esteban Agusto Barrera, 35, Jacksonville, North Carolina
Jeremy David Johnson, 25, Peoria, Illinois, and Elia Rose Marshall, 23, Anderson
Kevin Lee Alford, 48, Beech Grove, and Heather Ann Kyle, 46, Frankton
Denise M. Turner, 57, Anderson, and Robert Wayne Turner, 58, Piney Flats, Tennessee
Tonda Wagoner, 59, Anderson, and Greg M. Winkler, 58, Anderson
Ethan Jacob Wiedenhoeft, 28, Pendleton, and Gabrielle Louise Brown, 25, Pendleton
Destiny S. Moore, 20, Anderson, and Jacob T. Bonham, 23, Indianapolis
Terra Selene Carney, 37, Anderson, and Brandie Leigh Auker, 29, Anderson
Hannah D. Richie, 30, Anderson, and David J. Osborne, 29, Daleville
James Lee Allender, 23, Anderson, and Harley Lynn King, 21, Anderson
Kassandra B. Vanmatre, 35, Anderson, and Timothy L. Davenport Jr., 40, Anderson
Marion L. Hoosier, 40, Anderson, and Jeremiah Houston, 57, Anderson
Conwell Joseph Shane, 46, Anderson, and Krista L. Sallee, 42, Summitville
Gerald R. Van Matre, 57, Frankton, and Lisa D. Lane, 57, Frankton
Allen L. Stiers, 80, Anderson, and Donna E. Gass, 78, Anderson
Makaya Westrater, 19, Anderson, and Ranvir Singh, 20, Ontario, Canada
Teisha A. Smith, 57, Anderson, and Walter P. Duke, 52, Anderson
Lauren E. Jackson, 28, Pendleton, and Kolin Evan Hayes, 30, Pendleton
Barry G. Masters, 52, Anderson, and Kimberly A. Weston, 33, Anderson
Timothy W. Fitzpatrick, 32, Alexandria, and Mindy N. Clark, 37, Anderson
Chelsea L. Ehle, 28, Anderson, and Michael D. Curts, 44, Markleville
Tiara Kichelle Dees, 27, Indianapolis, and Ronney Toomer, 55, Anderson
Charles Bryan Blake, 46, Indianapolis, and Jennifer Mason, 44, Alexandria
Anna Kristine Grabowski, 23, Anderson, and John Patrick Schmedding, 27, Spokane Valley, Washington
Natalie Rodriguez Martinez, 22, Indianapolis, and Obed Rodriguez Negron, 24, Anderson
Sarah R. Fougerousse, 35, Alexandria, and Joshua K. Hiday, 42, Alexandria
Jordan K. Ginder, 24, Anderson, and Courtney M. Skinner, 23, Anderson
Luke S. Gray, 22, Anderson, and Ally M. Wallace, 21, Anderson
Christina Ashley Lott, 32, Anderson, and Tyler John Michael Cooper, 30, Anderson
Christopher W. Young, 29, Elwood, and Myra L. Hunt, 31, Anderson
Patricia Lou Hersberger, 62, Anderson, and Mori James Hersberger, 60, Noblesville
Stormie W. Jones, 21, Alexandria, and Isaac O. Contreras, 20, Arlington, Texas
Shadi L. Jacobs-Miner, 23, Anderson, and Christopher L. Edmonds Sr. 26, Anderson
Rondall G. Schafer II, 58, Pendleton, and Lisa J. Vollnogle, 59, Pendleton
Jeffrey A. Miller, 45, Anderson, and Tasha M. Harper, 32, Alexandria
Cirilo Espinoza Portilla, 38, Anderson, and Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, 28, Anderson
Kelly J. Sosbe, 50, Anderson, and Steven E. Hiday, 67, Anderson
Shannon Marie Smith, 23, Anderson, and Michael Isaiah Schoen, 20, Anderson
Coty W. Miller, 30, Anderson, and Jamie Kristine Harris, 24, Frankton
Madison Jill Brim, 20, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Richard John Robison III, 22, Pendleton
Anfredo Domingo Sales, 52, Anderson, and Nelva L. Ventura Velazquez, 42, Anderson
Whitney L. Drew, 18, Markleville, and Caleb I. Jenkins, 18, Batesville
Jennifer Marie Stafford, 39, Frankton, and Kendall Martel Kelley, 41, Frankton
Donovan K. Epperly, 24, Anderson, and Nancy K. Johnson, 23, Anderson
Michael W. Russell, 50, Orangevale, California, and Beth A. Decaprio, 56, Fair Oaks, California
Terrence D. Criswell-Whatrtron, 28, Huntington, and Rikki L. Haupert, 28, Anderson
James D. Carlisle, 78, Andreson, and Linda M. Poucher, 74, Anderson
Joshua R. Humphrey, 31, Anderson, and Jessica L. Green, 31, Carmel
Kassidy L. Christman, 21, Lapel, and Jared A. Michael, 20, Muncie
Corinne Marie Deane, 29, Anderson, and Dey Devon Edward McIntosh, 21, Anderson
David Embree, 33, Anderson, and Kirby Flint, 33, Anderson
India Raechelle Ramey, 28, Anderson, and James Antonio Collier-Degraphenreed, 33, Anderson
Taylor A. Smith, 23, Alexandria, and Kodi D. Knotts, 26, Pendleton
Jameson R. Fye, 20, Alexandria, and Alissa B. Garner, 18, Alexandria
Meagan R. Sorg, 30, Anderson, and Roger D. Chandler, 37, Anderson
Travis R. Timperman, 32, Pendleton, and Melissa Perry, 38, Pendleton
John R. Ebbert, 38, Anderson, and Dana M. Short, 56, Anderson
Kaycee Cox, 22, Anderson, and Jesse Levi Hunter Pace, 22, Anderson
Robert Frederick Britt III, 26, Fortville, and Kaydee Johns, 30, Pendleton
John S. Hogue, 52, Anderson, and Jami L. Orman, 43, Anderson
Louise V. Mulbah, 24, Elwood, and Aljahi Kanneh, 26, Newton, Iowa
