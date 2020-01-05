Marriage licenses issued in Madison County from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2019:

Lori Elizabeth Seibert, 38, Anderson, and Christopher Scott Trester, 37, Indianapolis

Lew M. DiRuzza, 32, Alexandria, and Angela M. Couch, 34, Frankton

Travis Lee Fuentes, 27, Anderson, and Elena Christina Garrison, 23, Anderson

Kaitlynn Dawn Crane, 20, West Baden Springs, and Zachery Tylor Lee Kendall, 24, Markleville

Tina Stansberry Dennis, 54, Alexandria, and Clifford D. Payne, 80, Elwood

Joshua Levi Bryant, 30, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Megan Wynne Blankenship, 29, Anderson

Kasee Crockett, 25, elwood, and Shawna R. Landon, 25, Elwood

Wesley G. Pratt, 30, Anderson, and Olivia D. Johnson, 26, Anderson

Jordan C. Keck, 25, Anderson, and Cassandra M. Lindemeyer, 24, Muncie

Crista Elaine Sparkman, 37, Anderson, and Dewayne Allen Phipps Jr., 45, Anderson

Samantha P. Frazier, 26, Greenfield, and George Zachary Williams, 38, Anderson

Rachel Lynn Burt, 28, Anderson, and Harley Ray Mahnke, 27, Anderson

Timothy Luke Wiford, 27, Markleville, and Emily Marie Eisenback, 21, Markleville

Charles K. Stuller, 55, Anderson, and Stacy L. Soales, 60, Anderson

David William Pickering, 29, Greenfield, and Michaela Anne Maxwell, 20, Anderson

Anthony Wayne Cox, 47, Alexandria, and Stephanie Tara McCoy, 47, Alexandria

Amanda M. Grace, 41, Anderson, and Kori Williams, 42, Anderson

Tori D. Barth, 24, Fishers, and Aaron Wayne Cooper, 24, Anderson

Shawna M. Stinson, 42, Anderson, and David Alan Dausch, 37, Alexandria

Justin Dion Lamb, 25, Anderson, and Sarah Jane Palmer, 27, Anderson

Brenda Edith Salazar Beltran, 37, Anderson, and Cesar Alberto Vadez Avila, 33, Anderson

Angela M. Babb, 56, Pendleton, and Michael Allen Page, 54, Alexandria

Quentin R. Ruiz, 23, Anderson, and Emily R. Baker, 27, Daleville

M. Scott Sparks, 71, Anderson, and Janice K. Herr, 77, Anderson

Tabatha Marie Canarr, 33, Anderson, and John Joseph Delong, 30, Anderson

Ethan Todd Spooner, 21, Alexandria, and Kaitlyn Joy Garman, 20, Middletown

Zaria B. Nunn, 24, Indianapolis, and Darren Stephens, 29, Anderson

Tamara Leigh Demott, 47, Alexandria, and Mark Allan Armstrong, 42, Greenwood

Lorie S. Juday, 48, Anderson, and James V. Beane, 54, Alexandria

Barbara L. Murdock, 57, Anderson, and Eddie F. Norris, 66, Anderson

Stephanie R. Wallace, 46, Elwood, and James Travis Alcorn, 47, Elwood

Myka McKenzey Lennen, 23, Anderson, and Taiqwan Marqueze R. Hoskins, 26, Anderson

Stephen M. Wilson, 59, Anderson, and Tracy M. Robbins, 53, Anderson

Kenneth G. Ryden, 74, Yorktown, and Mary H. Neal, 60, Anderson

Christina Renee Dyer, 41, Pendleton, and Douglass Benjamin Rector, 45, Middletown

Kevin Michael Moore, 31, Muncie, and Nicole Andressa Rodrigues Goncalves, 25, Anderson

Mary Elizabeth Martin, 31, Alexandria, and Daniel Lee Widener, 42, Alexandria

Tyona Marie Hudson, 35, Indianapolis, and Michael P. Moon, 32, Chesterfield

Brody A. Hogan, 20, Pendleton, and Hayley M. Henderson, 18, Pendleton

Mary Colleen Meree Burkett, 27, Anderson, and Esteban Agusto Barrera, 35, Jacksonville, North Carolina

Jeremy David Johnson, 25, Peoria, Illinois, and Elia Rose Marshall, 23, Anderson

Kevin Lee Alford, 48, Beech Grove, and Heather Ann Kyle, 46, Frankton

Denise M. Turner, 57, Anderson, and Robert Wayne Turner, 58, Piney Flats, Tennessee

Tonda Wagoner, 59, Anderson, and Greg M. Winkler, 58, Anderson

Ethan Jacob Wiedenhoeft, 28, Pendleton, and Gabrielle Louise Brown, 25, Pendleton

Destiny S. Moore, 20, Anderson, and Jacob T. Bonham, 23, Indianapolis

Terra Selene Carney, 37, Anderson, and Brandie Leigh Auker, 29, Anderson

Hannah D. Richie, 30, Anderson, and David J. Osborne, 29, Daleville

James Lee Allender, 23, Anderson, and Harley Lynn King, 21, Anderson

Kassandra B. Vanmatre, 35, Anderson, and Timothy L. Davenport Jr., 40, Anderson

Marion L. Hoosier, 40, Anderson, and Jeremiah Houston, 57, Anderson

Conwell Joseph Shane, 46, Anderson, and Krista L. Sallee, 42, Summitville

Gerald R. Van Matre, 57, Frankton, and Lisa D. Lane, 57, Frankton

Allen L. Stiers, 80, Anderson, and Donna E. Gass, 78, Anderson

Makaya Westrater, 19, Anderson, and Ranvir Singh, 20, Ontario, Canada

Teisha A. Smith, 57, Anderson, and Walter P. Duke, 52, Anderson

Lauren E. Jackson, 28, Pendleton, and Kolin Evan Hayes, 30, Pendleton

Barry G. Masters, 52, Anderson, and Kimberly A. Weston, 33, Anderson

Timothy W. Fitzpatrick, 32, Alexandria, and Mindy N. Clark, 37, Anderson

Chelsea L. Ehle, 28, Anderson, and Michael D. Curts, 44, Markleville

Tiara Kichelle Dees, 27, Indianapolis, and Ronney Toomer, 55, Anderson

Charles Bryan Blake, 46, Indianapolis, and Jennifer Mason, 44, Alexandria

Anna Kristine Grabowski, 23, Anderson, and John Patrick Schmedding, 27, Spokane Valley, Washington

Natalie Rodriguez Martinez, 22, Indianapolis, and Obed Rodriguez Negron, 24, Anderson

Sarah R. Fougerousse, 35, Alexandria, and Joshua K. Hiday, 42, Alexandria

Jordan K. Ginder, 24, Anderson, and Courtney M. Skinner, 23, Anderson

Luke S. Gray, 22, Anderson, and Ally M. Wallace, 21, Anderson

Christina Ashley Lott, 32, Anderson, and Tyler John Michael Cooper, 30, Anderson

Christopher W. Young, 29, Elwood, and Myra L. Hunt, 31, Anderson

Patricia Lou Hersberger, 62, Anderson, and Mori James Hersberger, 60, Noblesville

Stormie W. Jones, 21, Alexandria, and Isaac O. Contreras, 20, Arlington, Texas

Shadi L. Jacobs-Miner, 23, Anderson, and Christopher L. Edmonds Sr. 26, Anderson

Rondall G. Schafer II, 58, Pendleton, and Lisa J. Vollnogle, 59, Pendleton

Jeffrey A. Miller, 45, Anderson, and Tasha M. Harper, 32, Alexandria

Cirilo Espinoza Portilla, 38, Anderson, and Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, 28, Anderson

Kelly J. Sosbe, 50, Anderson, and Steven E. Hiday, 67, Anderson

Shannon Marie Smith, 23, Anderson, and Michael Isaiah Schoen, 20, Anderson

Coty W. Miller, 30, Anderson, and Jamie Kristine Harris, 24, Frankton

Madison Jill Brim, 20, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Richard John Robison III, 22, Pendleton

Anfredo Domingo Sales, 52, Anderson, and Nelva L. Ventura Velazquez, 42, Anderson

Whitney L. Drew, 18, Markleville, and Caleb I. Jenkins, 18, Batesville

Jennifer Marie Stafford, 39, Frankton, and Kendall Martel Kelley, 41, Frankton

Donovan K. Epperly, 24, Anderson, and Nancy K. Johnson, 23, Anderson

Michael W. Russell, 50, Orangevale, California, and Beth A. Decaprio, 56, Fair Oaks, California

Terrence D. Criswell-Whatrtron, 28, Huntington, and Rikki L. Haupert, 28, Anderson

James D. Carlisle, 78, Andreson, and Linda M. Poucher, 74, Anderson

Joshua R. Humphrey, 31, Anderson, and Jessica L. Green, 31, Carmel

Kassidy L. Christman, 21, Lapel, and Jared A. Michael, 20, Muncie

Corinne Marie Deane, 29, Anderson, and Dey Devon Edward McIntosh, 21, Anderson

David Embree, 33, Anderson, and Kirby Flint, 33, Anderson

India Raechelle Ramey, 28, Anderson, and James Antonio Collier-Degraphenreed, 33, Anderson

Taylor A. Smith, 23, Alexandria, and Kodi D. Knotts, 26, Pendleton

Jameson R. Fye, 20, Alexandria, and Alissa B. Garner, 18, Alexandria

Meagan R. Sorg, 30, Anderson, and Roger D. Chandler, 37, Anderson

Travis R. Timperman, 32, Pendleton, and Melissa Perry, 38, Pendleton

John R. Ebbert, 38, Anderson, and Dana M. Short, 56, Anderson

Kaycee Cox, 22, Anderson, and Jesse Levi Hunter Pace, 22, Anderson

Robert Frederick Britt III, 26, Fortville, and Kaydee Johns, 30, Pendleton

John S. Hogue, 52, Anderson, and Jami L. Orman, 43, Anderson

Louise V. Mulbah, 24, Elwood, and Aljahi Kanneh, 26, Newton, Iowa

