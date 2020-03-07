Marriage licenses issued in Madison County, Feb. 3-28, 2020:
Robert G. Burtron, 67, Anderson, and Linda L. Burtron, 64, Anderson
Shawnae Saylor, 30, Anderson, and Blake Buck, 27, Anderson
Sean D. Smith, 38, Anderson, and Rachel A. Carney, 38, Anderson
Katie M. Bates, 27, Anderson, and Amber N. Rose, 27, Anderson
Chad E. Purciful, 47, Anderson, and Lynn A. McBride, 48, Anderson
Nicholas Rennier, 39, Anderson, and Kassandra A. Cox, 23, Anderson
William J. Reichert, 30, Anderson, and Dora L. Snyder, 30, Sheridan
Rose Irene Baker, 36, Anderson, and Jonathon D. Baker, 32, Alexandria
Anthony W. Cochran, 60, Anderson, and Martha A. Rouse, 54, Anderson
Brandon Joseph Gniadek, 22, Huntington, and Stephenie L. Weaver, 20, Anderson
Angela Marlene Sterling, 44, Summitville, and Randy J. Ice, 61, Summitville
Priscilla Dimas, 35, Anderson, and Mauricio Juarez Martinez, 33, Anderson
Shalee A. Mottweiler, 25, Gainesville, Florida, and Peter T. McCarroll, 35, Anderson
Alvin David McMillian, 38, Anderson, and Brittany Nicole Ellingwood, 28, Anderson
Deonte J. Bailey, 25, Anderson, and Kelley A. Leisure, 24, Anderson
Courtney Jo Kinney, 29, Anderson, and Stephen Dean Parker, 24, Franklin
Daniel E. Kirchner II, 30, Pendleton, and Ashley M. Davis, 27, Pendleton
Jeremy L. House, 45, Alexandria, and Brandy J. Davis, 40, Anderson
Mark Alan Holcomb, 37, Lapel, and Carmen Danielle Patterson, 36, Cicero
Jaycee Lynn Neubauer, 20, Anderson, and Jonathan Edward Richards, 23, Westport
Corey Daniel Winzenread, 34, Pendleton, and Brooke Ashley Moore, 23, Indianapolis
Chelsea L. Ehle, 28, Anderson, and Michael D. Curts, 44, Markleville
Joshawa R. Epperly, 42, Anderson, and Kimberly S. Humphrey, 40, Anderson
Joshua W. Dawson, 40, Anderson, and Aimee R. Stout, 32, Noblesville
Hailey Elizabeth Hamby, 24, Frankton, and Brandon Keith Hiday, 25, Frankton
Caleb Daniel Melton, 21, Anderson, and Cailin Ariel Armstrong, 22, Anderson
Shona M. Norris-Mefford, 50, Anderson, and Micheal R. Goldsworthy, 41, Anderson
Kyle A. Brown, 32, Anderson, and Bonnie M. Stiers, 32, Andrson
Kameron B. Douglas, 22, Tacoma, Washington, and Annie K. Martin, 23, Tacoma, Washington
Cheryl R. Logan, 57, Elwood, and Gregory D. Twiford, 59, Elwood
Nestor Laurido Velasco, 37, Anderson, and Vicenta Lopez Ramirez, 32, Anderson
Ashley M. France, 32, Pendleton, and Tyler Ross Epperson, 27, Pendleton
Maxton C. McCool, 22, Westfield, and Andrea L. Hull, 23, Anderson
Olayemi O. Fagbemi, 42, Nigeria, and Shaunice A. Moore, 34, Anderson
Christopher S. Gillam, 36, Alexandria, and Jessica S. Mitchell, 36, Alexandria
Melody Renee Delury, 41, Frankton, and Jason M. Glaze, 44, Anderson
Christopher McLaughlin, 33, Anderson, and Arielle LeBlanc, 29, Seneca Falls, New York
William M. Davis, 61, Anderson, and Barbara Lou Jackson, 66, Anderson
Amanda Luella Butcher-Ennesser, 40, Anderson, and Shanna M. Bass, 41, Anderson
Erlinda B. Heiser, 55, Pendletonk and Tim Alan Heiser, 59, Pendleton
Terrance E. Neptune, 55, Anderson, and Patricia A. Neptune, 53, Anderson
