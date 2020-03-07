Marriage licenses issued in Madison County, Feb. 3-28, 2020:

Robert G. Burtron, 67, Anderson, and Linda L. Burtron, 64, Anderson

Shawnae Saylor, 30, Anderson, and Blake Buck, 27, Anderson

Sean D. Smith, 38, Anderson, and Rachel A. Carney, 38, Anderson

Katie M. Bates, 27, Anderson, and Amber N. Rose, 27, Anderson

Chad E. Purciful, 47, Anderson, and Lynn A. McBride, 48, Anderson

Nicholas Rennier, 39, Anderson, and Kassandra A. Cox, 23, Anderson

William J. Reichert, 30, Anderson, and Dora L. Snyder, 30, Sheridan

Rose Irene Baker, 36, Anderson, and Jonathon D. Baker, 32, Alexandria

Anthony W. Cochran, 60, Anderson, and Martha A. Rouse, 54, Anderson

Brandon Joseph Gniadek, 22, Huntington, and Stephenie L. Weaver, 20, Anderson

Angela Marlene Sterling, 44, Summitville, and Randy J. Ice, 61, Summitville

Priscilla Dimas, 35, Anderson, and Mauricio Juarez Martinez, 33, Anderson

Shalee A. Mottweiler, 25, Gainesville, Florida, and Peter T. McCarroll, 35, Anderson

Alvin David McMillian, 38, Anderson, and Brittany Nicole Ellingwood, 28, Anderson

Deonte J. Bailey, 25, Anderson, and Kelley A. Leisure, 24, Anderson

Courtney Jo Kinney, 29, Anderson, and Stephen Dean Parker, 24, Franklin

Daniel E. Kirchner II, 30, Pendleton, and Ashley M. Davis, 27, Pendleton

Jeremy L. House, 45, Alexandria, and Brandy J. Davis, 40, Anderson

Mark Alan Holcomb, 37, Lapel, and Carmen Danielle Patterson, 36, Cicero

Jaycee Lynn Neubauer, 20, Anderson, and Jonathan Edward Richards, 23, Westport

Corey Daniel Winzenread, 34, Pendleton, and Brooke Ashley Moore, 23, Indianapolis

Chelsea L. Ehle, 28, Anderson, and Michael D. Curts, 44, Markleville

Joshawa R. Epperly, 42, Anderson, and Kimberly S. Humphrey, 40, Anderson

Joshua W. Dawson, 40, Anderson, and Aimee R. Stout, 32, Noblesville

Hailey Elizabeth Hamby, 24, Frankton, and Brandon Keith Hiday, 25, Frankton

Caleb Daniel Melton, 21, Anderson, and Cailin Ariel Armstrong, 22, Anderson

Shona M. Norris-Mefford, 50, Anderson, and Micheal R. Goldsworthy, 41, Anderson

Kyle A. Brown, 32, Anderson, and Bonnie M. Stiers, 32, Andrson

Kameron B. Douglas, 22, Tacoma, Washington, and Annie K. Martin, 23, Tacoma, Washington

Cheryl R. Logan, 57, Elwood, and Gregory D. Twiford, 59, Elwood

Nestor Laurido Velasco, 37, Anderson, and Vicenta Lopez Ramirez, 32, Anderson

Ashley M. France, 32, Pendleton, and Tyler Ross Epperson, 27, Pendleton

Maxton C. McCool, 22, Westfield, and Andrea L. Hull, 23, Anderson

Olayemi O. Fagbemi, 42, Nigeria, and Shaunice A. Moore, 34, Anderson

Christopher S. Gillam, 36, Alexandria, and Jessica S. Mitchell, 36, Alexandria

Melody Renee Delury, 41, Frankton, and Jason M. Glaze, 44, Anderson

Christopher McLaughlin, 33, Anderson, and Arielle LeBlanc, 29, Seneca Falls, New York

William M. Davis, 61, Anderson, and Barbara Lou Jackson, 66, Anderson

Amanda Luella Butcher-Ennesser, 40, Anderson, and Shanna M. Bass, 41, Anderson

Erlinda B. Heiser, 55, Pendletonk and Tim Alan Heiser, 59, Pendleton

Terrance E. Neptune, 55, Anderson, and Patricia A. Neptune, 53, Anderson

Tags

Recommended for you