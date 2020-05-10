ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardeners Association awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Frankton High School senior Kolby Mauck and a $500 scholarship to Pendleton High School senior Alexander Nelson.
The organization also awarded a $500 college renewal scholarship to Delaney Ward and Austin Conrad.
Mauck, the son of Michael and Brigette Mauck of Anderson, plans to attend Huntington University and major in agribusiness with a minor in crop science. His extracurricular activities include FFA, Students in Action, class representative, National Honor Society, National Honor Society of Scholars, National Technical Honor Society and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Academic Hall of Fame. He is also involved in 4-H and Junior Leaders, and was the Junior Leaders representative for the Madison County 4-H Association and the Madison County Extension Board. He has been employed at Mauck Farms in Anderson and as seasonal help at Kokomo Grain in Anderson.
Nelson, the son of Michael and Amy Nelson of Pendleton, plans to attend Purdue University and major in farm management with a minor in agriculture systems. His school activities include Beta Club, Spanish Club, Sporting Indiana Soccer Club and four years of soccer. He has also been involved in 4-H, served as a soccer official for the Indiana Soccer League, helped with the Pendleton town cleanup in 2018, the Falls Park cleanup following the May 2019 tornado, packed meals for PCC, has done snow removal for the neighborhood, landscaping cleanup for the church, and worked as a laborer at Chastain Farms.
Ward, the daughter of Roger and Jennifer Ward of Alexandria, is a student in the Honors College at Ball State University, majoring in environmental management with minors in energy and natural resources. Her college activities include Geology Club and Christian Campus House and she works in a geoscience lab on campus. She also volunteers at the llama reserve and works at the Ball State geology lab. Delaney will have an internship this summer at KERAMIDA, an environmental consulting firm in Indianapolis.
Conrad, the son of Dallas and Cassie Conrad of Alexandria, is a student at Purdue University majoring in agricultural systems management and minoring in crop science/data analytics. His college activities include Agronomy Club, Ag Systems Management Club, director of facilities for the Purdue Grand Prix Foundation, philanthropy chairman for Farmhouse Fraternity and he is also involved with the City of God Church. He will work for John Deere this summer as a telematics intern.
Since 2000, the Madison County Master Gardeners Association has awarded 30 $1,000 scholarships and 21 $500 scholarships. The scholarship program is mainly funded through the annual spring garden bazaar and plant sale, which will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
