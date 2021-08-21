MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Fall Funfest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19.
Saturday events
- Lions Club breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Middletown Community Building
- Run for a Reason 5K, 8 a.m., (benefitting the Middletown Police Department), downtown Middletown.
- Family Fun Zone, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., behind Historical Society.
- Craft, vendor and food vendors open, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Vietnam Memorial Helicopter Rides, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; at Babe Ruth Diamond.
- Axe throwing, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; behind Historical Society.
- Daisy Road Fashion Show, 10 a.m.; Tim Hall/F.C. Tucker stage.
- Chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Civic Center.
- Baby Contest, noon; stage.
- Art Show, noon-6 p.m.; old bank building corner of Fifth and Locust streets.
- Meet Norm Day (drag racing legend), 1-4 p.m.; Ballard and Sons parking lot.
- John Frees live on stage, 2 p.m.; Tim Hall/F.C. Tucker stage by the Historical Society.
- Fish Fry sponsored by Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, 4-8 p.m.; Fire Station.
- Walker County Live in concert, 6:30 p.m.; Dietrich Park. Buy tickets online at https://walkercounty2021.eventbrite.com.
Sunday events
- Family Fun Zone, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., behind Historical Society.
- Craft, vendor and food vendors open, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Community worship service with Peter Heck and Water in2 Wine, 9:45 a.m.
- Chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; civic center.
- Cornhole tournament, noon, 755 Locust St.
- Presentation of the Prince and Princess contestants and winners, noon.
- Comedian Dave Dugan, 1 p.m.; Tim Hall/F.C. Tucker Stage by the Historical Society.
- VVMF Car Show, 1-4 p.m.; Dietrich Park.
- Norm Day (drag racing legend and his cars), Ballard and Sons parking lot.
- Art Show, noon-6 p.m.; old bank building.
- High Street Band, 3-5 p.m.; Tim Hall/F.C. Tucker Stage by the Historical Society.
- Bingo, 3-5 p.m.; Dietrich Park.
Check out Facebook for all the latest information (www.facebookl.com/middletownfallfunfest.
