MIDDLETOWN — The third annual Winter Reading Program is underway at the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Library. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Community,” and the program will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic: encouraging local front-line workers, honoring the loved ones lost and offering encouragement to residents in these dark days.
The reading program is broken into four parts: Encouraging Others, Helping Others, Remembering Others, and Soothing Ourselves.
In Encouraging Others, patrons can take home and decorate cards of thanks to front-line workers, including Shenandoah staff and faculty, Middletown police, fire and EMT workers, Harvest Market grocery staff and local doctors and nurses. The library will deliver the cards.
In Helping Others, patrons can bring donations of cash or food for the Middletown Food Pantry. Cash donations are also appreciated. For each donation, patrons will get a raffle ticket for a large kids basket of goodies.
In Remembering Others, the library invites anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, to enter their name in a special Book of Remembrance at the library. In the fall, the library will create a special Remembrance Garden with a tulip bulb planted for every person in the book. Loved ones remembered need not be a local resident.
In Soothing Ourselves, activities will include a poetry contest for all ages. The topic is Coping with COVID. Top winners in three age categories will have their poems published in the Middletown News.
Other activities for Soothing Ourselves include a coloring contest for all ages, indoor plant sale, sale of gently-used Samsung mini tablets and the debut of the library’s new Seed Library.
The program concludes on Feb. 27.
