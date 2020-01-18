Mortgage Foreclosures
Dec. 1, 2019-Jan. 15, 2020
Circuit Court 1
Rudolf Excavating, Inc. v. Storage Expresss Holdings, LLC
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Jessica R. Vecera, Lish King, Summerlake Homeowners Association Inc.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Jordan G. Grider
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Kenneth R. Dunham
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Sandra K. Cronk, Deceased, The Unknown Tenant
Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Cierra J Ross, State of Indiana Department of Revenue, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et. al.
PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Nicholas Riggins, Darla R. Riggins
PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Ashley N. McCartney, Hume Smith Geddes Green & Simmons, LLP
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Andrew R. Meeker, Kimberly M. Vetor, Roswell Properties, L.L.C., LTD
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Co. v. Joe Boyce, Mary E. Boyce, Med-1 Solution Inc.
First Farmers Bank & Trust v. Teela L. Harvey, Capital One Bank, Discovery Bank, et. al.
Circuit Court 3
U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the Cim & David G. McCormack
Midfirst Bank v. Terry L. Rogers, Amy J. Rogers
Quicken Loans Inc. v. Williams H. Hallsworth Jr.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Estate of William R. Morris, Jennifer Lynn Morris, solely as personal representative of the estate of William R. Morris, Capital One Bank, et. al.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan v. Kelley L Jent, Ocwen Financial Solutions Private Limited FKA Option One Mortgage Corporation, Lampco Federal Credit Union, et. al.
PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Marisa L Mamazza, Christopher Mamazza, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for GMAC, et. al.
PNC Bank, National Association v. Doris Ann Davidson, Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Community Anderson Endo Center, et. al.
PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Cheryl Godleski
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.