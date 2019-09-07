ANDERSON — National Assisted Living Week will run through Saturday, Sept. 14.
Keystone Woods Assisted Living sees the week as a way to celebrate its residents and staff. The celebration kicks off with Grandparent’s Day on Sunday with an ice cream social at 3 p.m. Residents are welcome to invite their children and grandchildren.
On Monday, Steve Jackson of the Madison County Historical Society will share a presentation about the history of Anderson at 2:30 p.m.
On Monday, residents and guests are invited to share their talents at 6:45 p.m. S'mores will follow at dusk.
On Tuesday, Nola sparks memories by singing and playing tunes on the piano at 2:30 p.m..
The Activity Department will add a spark of color with a craft experience on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday evening, the Alexandria Community Band will perform in Keystone's secret garden at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Gordon Brooks will entertain with his saxophone or flute at 2:30 p.m..
On Saturday, the week will wrap up with a time for sharing at 3 p.m.
A cookout will end the week, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., to thank all of the men and women who provide a great environment for Keystone residents each and every day.
— For The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.