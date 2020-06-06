Beginning this week, The Herald Bulletin will not publish a Sunday edition. However, past Sunday features such as the Comics section will now be published in the Saturday Weekend edition.
Also, heraldbulletin.com will be updated with fresh news and regular daily content on Sundays.
All content on the website is part of your subscription to The Herald Bulletin. If you're a subscriber and want to activate your digital access, call 765-640-4848.
