ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin is seeking nominations for the 2019 community Person of the Year.
Madison County area residents are eligible.
Send nominations by Dec. 12 to Person of the Year, c/o Scott Underwood, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016, or email to scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com.
Include in your nomination specifics about why you admire the person, their impact on the community during 2019 and past contributions. Make sure to include contact information for yourself and the nominee.
The community Person of the Year will be selected by the editorial board of The Herald Bulletin and will be announced in the Wednesday, Jan. 1, edition.
