Legion dinners for carryout available
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will still offer its Thursday and Friday dinners as well as other food items by calling ahead and ordering carryout.
In an attempt to help serve the community food, hours now will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. You do not have to be a Legion member to buy food.
With the above changes, the next mountain oyster dinners will not be available until October.
Isabel Society postpones show
ANDERSON — The Isabel Society Spring Luncheon and Style Show scheduled for April 8 at the Harter House has been postponed.
Hold your ticket for the rescheduled event, redeem it at the Fall Luncheon, or receive a refund. Contact the Harter House with questions. To order, call 765-354-4892.
Country Club to offer carryout
ANDERSON — Anderson Country Club, which historically serves members only, will offer curbside carryout starting Tuesday to give the public another option for meals during the coronavirus crisis.
Carryout will be available 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The menu can be found at andersoncountryclub.net/dining. Call 765-642-0100 and select option 2. All major credit cards will be accepted, but there will be no cash sales.
