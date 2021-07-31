PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., will host the following art classes for August. Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events
Oil painting with Katie Burke: Paint a moonlit lighthouse. Class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch on your own. Cost is $55. If you are using your own paint and brushes, cost is $45.
Paint with Diane Burrell: Learn to how to use color and strong contrast with reds while painting a “Hibiscus in Acrylic.” Class is Friday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost of the class is $35 and includes all supplies.
All levels of painters welcome.
Oil painting with Gini Deaton: Learn to paint a country church that is ready for “Evening Prayers.” Painting will be done step-by-step; even first-time painters will be surprised at how well they do.
Class is Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $55, which includes all supplies needed. Just bring paper towels.
Jewelry class with Tracy Davidson: Learn texturing, soldering and forming to create your own copper and silver forged earrings on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $50 and includes use of tools and all supplies. This is a beginner class for age 12 years and up.
