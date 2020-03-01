PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 announce their art classes during the month of March.
Oil painting with Katy
Paint a beautiful “Soaring Eagle” in oil with instructor Katy Burke. The class is on Wednesday, March 4. All materials will be provided for a class fee of $55. If you will be using your own paint, the class fee is $45. Canvas will be provided.
Acrylic painting class
Diane Burrel will have a four-session class for those who wish to work on their own subject matter or one she provides. The class works mostly in acrylic, but other mediums are OK. All levels of painters are welcome. A variety of techniques including pallet knife, glazes and mixed media will be explored. Most demonstrations are in acrylics, but students may work in the media of their choice. Class is $55 for all four evenings to be held on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Canvas and palette available for $15. A supply list is available at Gallery 119.
Oil painting with Gini
Paint an old barn and red truck with Gini Deaton. Learn about shapes, values and colors. A wet-into-wet method called Alla Prima will be used. Class will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. All supplies needed will be included in the $60 class fee. All levels of painters are welcome.
Beginning watercolor class
Judy Crist will teach a beginner watercolor class, "How to paint a red bird." This class is designed to let you try watercolors before you go to the expense of purchasing your own supplies. Class will be on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Class fee is $35 with all supplies provided to complete your painting. Note: This class is a makeup from last month, so register now since class size is limited.
Jewelry class
Tracy Davidson will teach a beginners component class. Learn how to make the components of jewelry by hand out of sterling, copper and jewelers gold. Make your handmade projects truly hand made. The class will be held Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. Fee for the class is $50 and includes all supplies and tools.
Registrations may be made at the gallery, 119 W. State St., in downtown Pendleton, or by calling 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at Pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
