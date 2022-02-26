PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will hold the following March art classes.
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton or by phone 765-778-0986 during regular business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations may be made at http://www.pasgallery119.org/events.
Oil paint with Katy Burke
Burke will teach students to oil paint a "barn” on Wednesday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $55 with all materials included. If you use your own paint and brushes, the price is $45.
Kids class with Diane Burrell
Students will learn separation enamel fired onto copper to make a necklace. Learn to apple enamel sifted and painted onto a domed copper disc. The piece will be fired multiple times in an enamiling kiln. There will be multiple color choices. Wear closed toe shoes for safety.
Class is March 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
Pottery classes with Janae Ledbetter
Beginner Class: This is a four-session pottery class to create pieces of art using three different pottery techniques and glazing. Cost is $120 for each session and includes all supplies and firings. Dates for the Wednesday evening classes: March 30, April 6, 13, 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enter through the back entrance of the gallery.
Adult Intermediate Class
Tuesday morning session is 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday evening session is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Make a multi-use chip-n-dip bowl in this four-session pottery class. Cost is $120 for each session with supplies and will meet on March 29, April 5, 12, 26. Enter through the back entrance of the gallery.
Adult Pottery Class
Wednesday morning session is 10 a.m. to noon. In this four-session class, create a wind chime (design of your choice). Cost is $120 for all four classes and supplies. Dates: Wednesday, March 30, April 6, 13, 27.
