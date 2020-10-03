PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society is offering classes in October.
Classes are held at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. To register for classes, visit the gallery or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events
Oil Painting
Learn to paint a “Chickadee On A Pumpkin Stem” with instructor Katie Burke on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch. Cost is $55 if using her paints and brushes, $45 if you are using your own supplies. Maximum of six6 students in class.
Paint Bob Ross Style
Gini Deaton will instruct a painting class in the style of Bob Ross. In painting “Autumn Pallet,” you will learn to use an acrylic background to add depth to your painting as well as techniques to add tree foliage and an old gnarly tree in a fall scene.
Class is Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Class fee is $50 and includes all supplies needed for the painting. Maximum of eight students due to social distancing.
Acrylic Painting
Diane Burrell will instruct a class on four Tuesday evenings, for those who wish to work on their own subject matter or one that she has available for you. Students will learn to develop their own style of painting in acrylic. Lots of one-on-one instruction about composition, color theory and application of design elements and principles. Bring your own supplies; supply list may be obtained by calling Diane (Gallery 119 has her information). Palette is available for $10, payable during class. All levels of painters are welcome. Class dates are Oct. 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Class fee: $55.
Enamel on Copper
Join Diane Burrell in her enamel class. This is a class for those who wish to work on their own subject matter or one she has provided. Class will take place on three Thursday evenings: Oct. 15, 22 and 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enamel on copper, stencil, graffito and graphite techniques will be taught while building up and firing layers. All level learners are welcome. Cost is $70 and includes all supplies.
