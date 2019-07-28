PEDNLETON — Pendleton Artists Society will host several classes during the month of August. To register for classes, stop by Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
Gini Deaton to offer Portrait Class
Gini Deaton will instruct a three-day portrait class. Learn to paint a portrait from your photo. All level of painters are welcome. The class will be three Sundays in August — Aug. 4 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Aug. 11 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Aug. 18 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Bring your own snacks/lunch if desired.
Portrait drawing from life
Instructor Rawlin Hodge is offering a two-week class on learning to draw the head. The class will be offered Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 6 and 8 and Aug. 13 and 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost for the class is $60. See website for supply list.
Oil painting with Katy Burke
Katy Burke will instruct an oil painting class on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The subject will be a "Still Life With Pitcher." Class fee is $55 with all supplies included. If you use your own paint and brushes, cost is $45. Masonite Board for the painting is supplied to all.
Oil painting with palette knife
Award-winning artist Patrick Kluesner will be teaching the basics of using palette knives to paint. The subject to be painted is "Roses in Glass Vase." Bring your own paints and several palette knives (see class list online). Class will be $40 per person, for class on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jewelry class-love bird earrings
Learn to make your own “Love Bird Earrings” with Tracy Davidson. Learn to saw with the jewelry saw, texture, solder and make your own wires. Class will meet Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. Class fee is $40 includes all supplies and tools. Class is limited to nine.
Watercolor class at Gallery 119
Learn to paint a watercolor painting of a "boat" with instructor Judy Crist. Class fee is $50. Visit the website, for needed supply list. Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch break on your own, on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Class is limited to 10 students.
