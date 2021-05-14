ANDERSON — Anderson University President John S. Pistole has been appointed for a three-year term on the 19-member board of directors of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities.
The council represents more than 180 institutions serving more than 520,000 students globally.
“I am honored to have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities,” Pistole said. “The CCCU works hard in D.C. to ensure that issues important to Christian colleges and universities, like Anderson University, are represented and communicated well to Congress and the Administration. AU has been a member of the CCCU for over 10 years.”
