INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service will host a job fair on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana District Conference Center, 8765 Guion Road, Indianapolis.
The job fair will be a combination of drive-thru and walk-in. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks will be required.
They are recruiting for all positions including city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, mailhandler assistant, postal support employee, tractor trailer operator and automotive technician, according to a press release from the Postal Service.
The Postal Service currently has vacancies for CCAs — ($18.01 per hour), RCAs — ($19.06 per hour), and ARCs ($19.06 per hour) — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only.
USPS also needs mail processing clerks ($18.49 per hour) and mail handler assistants ($16.87 per hour).
If driving is part of the job, applicants will need a valid Indiana driver’s license, two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record.
