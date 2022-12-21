GREENSBURG — Now’s a good time for homeowners and renters to prevent frozen pipes.
To prevent frozen pipes:
- Let faucets drip overnight to keep water moving.
- Open cabinet doors to let heat get to uninsulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.
- Disconnect garden hoses or use indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes.
- Keep the indoor s temperature 55 or above.
When pipes freeze:
- If nothing comes out of your faucets, leave them turned on and call a plumber.
- Cautiously use a hair dryer to try to thaw a frozen pipe. Make sure you’re not in standing water. Start warming the pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section.
- If your pipes have burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve. Make sure everyone at home knows where it is and how to open and close it. Leave water faucets turned on.