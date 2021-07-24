The Anderson Rotary Club recently announced its annual 2021 scholarship winners. Six graduates from Anderson, Anderson Preparatory Academy and Liberty Christian high schools will receive $1,000 each to attend the college of their choice. The club raises the scholarship money from various fundraiser activities held throughout the past year.
Scholarship applications asked questions about coursework, class rank, academic honors, extracurricular activities, and community service. Four Rotary Scholarships and two Interact Club scholarships were awarded. Interact scholarships are awarded to students who are active members of the Interact Club, a community-based service club for high school students attending Anderson High School.
This year’s recipients:
• Maria Mondragan graduated first in her Anderson Preparatory Academy class and will be attending Ball State to major in healthcare administration. She is the daughter of José Mondragon and Lucina Montes of Anderson.
• Ireland Adair Evans was ranked second in her Liberty Christian High graduating class. She was president of the student council and editor of the yearbook for three years. She plans to study finance at Butler University and is the daughter of Mike and Ginger Evans.
• Bella Patton graduated 23rd in her class at Anderson High. She was co-president of the Interact Club for three years. She plans to study nursing at Indiana University and is the daughter of Danny and Cristal Patton.
• Kendall Miller graduated from Anderson High School. He will be attending Ball State University this fall to study psychology. He was a band member for three years, archery team member for two years and Interact Club for two years. He is the son of Jill and Brian Miller of Anderson.
• Jason Bale graduated third in his class at Anderson High. He will be attending Purdue University to study mechanical engineering. He was active in the Interact Club for four years and president for two years. He was also a member of the swimming and tennis teams. He is the son of Bryce and Carrie Bale.
• Christina Ziuchkovski is a graduate of Anderson High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Amy Ziuchkovski. She was active in Glad Tidings Church as a Sunday School teacher and Worship Team leader. She was also president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for two years.
The Rotary scholarships are available for any four-year college or vocational school in the U.S. Over the last 40 years, the Anderson Rotary Club has awarded more than $155,000 in scholarships to graduates of Anderson high schools.
