ANDERSON — The Anderson Rotary Club awarded $6,000 in scholarships to six graduates from Anderson, Anderson Preparatory Academy and Liberty Christian high schools.
Scholarship applications were judged based on academic success, school leadership and community service. Four Rotary Scholarships and two Interact Club scholarships were awarded. Interact scholarships are awarded to students who active members of the Interact Club, a community-based service club for high school students attending Anderson High School.
This year’s recipients were:
- Hanna Honormandian was ranked first in her Anderson Preparatory Academy class and will be attending Purdue University in the pre-vet program. Honormandian is the daughter of Beth and Homayoun Honormandian of Lapel.
- Abigayle McCurry was ranked 12th out of 37 students and served as senior class president at Liberty Christian School. She will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, to study speech language pathology. McCurry is the daughter of Jay and Kelly McCurry.
- Hannah Stockwell was ranked third in her class at Anderson High School and was four-year member of Interact. Her family hosted two Rotary Youth Exchange students. Stockwell will be attending Anderson University to pursue a degree in math. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Christy Stockwell.
- Graham Longnaker was a Top 20 Student and ranked 12th out of 419 students at Anderson High School. He was a four-year member of Interact and a RYLA or Rotary Youth Leadership Award Graduate. Graham will be attending Ball State University this fall to study architecture and music. He is the son of Amber and John Longnaker of Anderson.
- Dorion Fritz is a Top 30 student at Anderson High School and ranked 27th in her class. She was a three-year member of Interact and was selected as an Interact Student of the Month and served as treasurer her senior year. Fritz will be attending Ball State University to study interior design. She is the daughter of Chasity Collett.
- Conner King was a Top 50 student and ranked 43rd in his class at Anderson High School. He was a three-year member of Interact and served as club president this year. Conner will be attending Ball State University to major in biology and pre-med. He is the son of Travis and Jennifer King
The scholarships are available to use for first-year tuition at any four-year college or vocational school in the United States. Over the last 40 years, the Anderson Rotary Club has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school in Anderson.
