Rowray hosts House pages
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, recently welcomed local students to the Statehouse, where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.
As pages, the students assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined Rowray on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
These area students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:
• Layla Bagnall, from Anderson, a home-schooled student.
• Zoe Bagnall, from Anderson, attends Silverleaf Academy.
• Emma Sheward, from Frankton, attends Frankton High School.
Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841 to learn more.
The Herald Bulletin