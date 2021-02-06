Food distribution set for Thursday
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Note that most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule, so be sure to double check schedules.
While Second Harvest intends to hold these tailgates, inclement weather is likely to cause cancellations. Check Second Harvest’s social media and its website for schedule updates.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
