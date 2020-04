Two lanes were added as over 700 cars turned out for a Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution on Saturday. Volunteers from several organizations came together to help hand out food including the Madison County Chamber, Leadership Academy, STAR Financial Bank, Adept Accounting, MAN 4 MAN Ministries, United Way and Habitat for Humanity. The Indiana Army National Guard also handed out Pizza Hut pizzas to students. APD and EMA aided with security and traffic control.