Share your story about nursing homes during the pandemic
ANDERSON — How well have local nursing homes served loved ones during the pandemic?
Has your parent or grandparent been kept healthy and safe? Or has the nursing home failed, in your estimation, to provide proper care and protection from COVID-19?
Tell us what you think for a story to be published soon in The Herald Bulletin. Contact Don Knight at don.knight@heraldbulletin.com or 765-623-9019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.