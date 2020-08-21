LOGO20 COVID-19 MADISON COUNTY
HOGP

Share your story about nursing homes during the pandemic

ANDERSON — How well have local nursing homes served loved ones during the pandemic?

Has your parent or grandparent been kept healthy and safe? Or has the nursing home failed, in your estimation, to provide proper care and protection from COVID-19?

Tell us what you think for a story to be published soon in The Herald Bulletin. Contact Don Knight at don.knight@heraldbulletin.com or 765-623-9019.

Follow Don Knight on Twitter @donwknight, or call 765-622-1212 ext. 204567.

