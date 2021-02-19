Triple shooting leaves 2 dead
FORT WAYNE — A triple shooting in Fort Wayne killed two men and critically injured a third, authorities said.
The alleged gunman, Joseph Bossard, 32, faced two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon Thursday. The shooting occurred Wednesday night after an argument among the four men at a convenience store, said Mark Bieker, a Fort Wayne police spokesman.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the dead men as Fort Wayne residents Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both 19. The third victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Officer shoots driver of stolen car
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville police detective shot a man Thursday who tried to run him over in a stolen vehicle, a spokesman said.
Two plain-clothes detectives were conducting surveillance Thursday morning on a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen, Sgt. Nick Winsett said.
After the vehicle became stuck on a snow embankment, the detectives went to confront the suspect. The car accelerated off the embankment toward one of the detectives, prompting the shooting, Winsett said. The shot struck the man in a shoulder, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, but is expected to survive.
Man linked to deaths of woman, girl
CROWN POINT — A Tennessee man charged in the July 1992 killings of an Indiana woman and her 4-year-old daughter was linked to the deaths by a new analysis of DNA collected from the mother’s body, court records show.
Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged on Feb. 2 with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Felicia Howard, 21, and her daughter, DenNisha Howard, in their apartment in Gary.
The killings shocked residents in the northwest Indiana city. Howard was found nude and shot in the chest, lying partially on a mattress as she reached for her daughter who had been shot in the head, according to court records.
Gov. signs COVID-19 lawsuit shield
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana businesses and others now have broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 under a new state law.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed the bill that he and GOP lawmakers had made a top priority for this year’s legislative session even as supporters don’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.
The law is retroactive to March 1, 2020 — just before the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in Indiana — and only allows lawsuits against businesses when “gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct.”
Man found dead in snowbank ID’d
VALPARAISO — A man found dead in a northwest Indiana snowbank following this week’s snowstorm has been identified, police said Wednesday.
Although the man has been identified, police cannot release his name or provide other information about the man until his family is notified, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A property owner in Valparaiso found the man’s body Tuesday evening in a snowbank, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said Wednesday. She said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

