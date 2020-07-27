Murder suspect to be returned
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man charged with killing his 10-year-old son will be returned to his home state from Missouri.
Anthony Dibiah has been jailed in Macon, Missouri, since his July 19 arrest after being pulled over by the state’s highway patrol, WRTV reported.
Prosecutors in Marion County charged the 37-year-old in his son’s death the following day. Nakota Kelly’s body has not been found.
Police: Men stable after boat accident
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Police in southwestern Michigan said two brothers who were shocked when the mast of the sailboat they were moving hit a power line were in stable condition Sunday at an Indiana hospital.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
The men, ages 31 and 19, were accidentally electrocuted Saturday afternoon in LaGrange Township while moving a sailboat. The mast struck a power line running to a house, according to authorities.
Prosthetic leg recovered
NDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighter crews have helped a woman who was boating recover her prosthetic leg that fell into the water.
Fire officials said crews were finishing a training exercise on Geist Reservoir when a woman lost the leg while spending the day on her family’s anchored pontoon boat.
The crews spent about an hour looking for the leg valued at $20,000 in “zero visibility,” according to a fire department officials. They found numerous other items including sunglasses and an anchor. The leg was found 20 feet under water about 100 yards off shore.
New trial for man convicted at 14
SOUTH BEND — A federal judge has ordered a new trial for a man who was 14 when he was convicted more than a decade ago in the fatal shooting of a northern Indiana man.
Dentrell Brown, 26, is entitled to a new trial because his lawyers at trial and in a post-conviction appeal were ineffective, depriving him of the Sixth-Amendment right to counsel, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in her recent ruling vacating his conviction.
Worker fatally struck on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker was killed early Saturday on Interstate 65 near downtown when he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver, police said.
The crash happened after the driver, a 24-year-old woman, apparently didn’t merge to the left while approaching the closed right lane in a construction zone about 12:05 a.m., state police said.
The car swerved to avoid an arrow board indicated the lane closure, then hit 23-year-old David Vasquez Jr. of Terre Haute and a stopped construction truck inside the work zone.
The Associated Press
