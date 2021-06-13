No new trial in murder-for-hire
MUNCIE — A central Indiana judge has rejected a new trial for a man convicted in the 1993 murder-for-hire slaying of a woman found shot to death in her garage.
Jess David Woods was convicted in 2009 of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Teresa French’s May 1993 killing and sentenced to 100 years in prison. Woods was hired by the Muncie woman’s estranged husband to kill the 29-year-old mother of three, The Star Press reported.
In his bid for post-conviction relief, Woods and his attorney claimed authorities had not pursued evidence suggesting Anthony French could have fatally shot his wife.
Deaths of 2 inmates investigated
WESTVILLE — Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two inmates at a northwest Indiana prison, state correction officials said.
Richard L. Canada, 39, died Wednesday at the Westville Correctional Facility, while Daniel R. Todd, 36, died May 29 at the prison.
Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into Canada’s death, while the completion of an investigation into Todd’s death was pending toxicology results. Neither of the deaths was being investigated as a homicide.
Pence, wife buy home for $1.93M
CARMEL — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.
Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Cause of ruptured pipe in Indy sought
NDIANAPOLIS — Crews investigated an underground pipe that ruptured in downtown Indianapolis and sent hot steam and debris into the air through a manhole in the street.
The Indianapolis Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke around Michigan Street and Senate Avenue about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Fire officials reported heavy steam and debris in the streets. Nearby streets were closed. No one was displaced because of the rupture. Citizens Energy Group responded and shut off the pipe.
Ex-Sens. Bayh, Coats take IU roles
BLOOMINGTON — Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on roles with Indiana University as distinguished scholars.
The university announced last week that Bayh will work with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master’s degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.
The Associated Press
