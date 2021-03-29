Court OK’s seizure of federal relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents with past-due debts could see that money taken from the new federal pandemic relief payments that have been arriving in bank accounts.
The Indiana Supreme Court this past week turned down an emergency petition filed by advocates for low-income families that sought to protect those payments of up to $1,400 a person from garnishment by private creditors.
That request was made because the American Rescue Plan signed by Democratic President Joe Biden does not include the same protections against seizures that applied to previous CARES Act payments.
Michigan makes emergency landing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has safely returned with no injuries to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday.
“We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,” team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. “The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.”
The Wolverines were returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after they lost to Baylor 78-75 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup Saturday afternoon.
Casino expansion starting soon
SHELBYVILLE — Construction work is expected to begin soon on a $32.5 million expansion at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.
Caesars Entertainment, which also owns Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, said the project will add about 25,000 square feet to the gambling floor, making room for 100 more slot machines and 25 more table games. That area will include a new live poker room with 20 tables.
Police car Dillinger stole returning
CROWN POINT — A police car that notorious 1930s gangster John Dillinger stole after his daring escape from a northwest Indiana jail will get a police motorcade and a parade next month when it returns to the scene of his jailbreak.
After Dillinger escaped from jail in Crown Point in March 1934 by fooling jailers with a gun carved out of wood, he stole Lake County Sheriff Lillian Holley’s 1933 Ford V8 police car and drove it to Chicago, where he abandoned it.
Chicago police impounded the car and later sold it at auction. But Arizona resident Mark Love and the Old Sheriff’s House Foundation in Crown Point tracked down the car and restored it.
Utility adds more wind, solar power
MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is adding more than 400 megawatts of wind and solar power to its energy portfolio in the utility’s latest step toward ending its reliance on coal.
NIPSCO announced Monday that it had reached an agreement to buy the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, located in northwestern Indiana’s White County. That farm is a joint venture with EDP Renewables North America LLC and is scheduled to begin operating in 2023.
