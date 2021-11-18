Ex-tutor sentenced in molesting of boy
LAFAYETTE — A former tutor at a northwest Indiana elementary school has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for molesting a boy over several years, starting when he was 10.
A Tippecanoe County judge suspended five years of Jennifer Holmgren’s sentence during Monday’s hearing. She must serve five years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender for life after her release from prison.
A jury convicted Holmgren in May on two counts of child molesting and one count of inappropriate communication with a child, the Journal & Courier newspaper reported.
Holmgren, 42, was a teacher’s aide at Klondike Elementary School in West Lafayette when she met a fourth-grade boy, whom she tutored along with his sister. The boy, who was 10 when Holmgren began molesting him, was 14 when her sexual assaults came to light in November 2019.
Pilot project allows cameras in courts
LAFAYETTE — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project.
The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended, the state Supreme Court announced Monday.
“All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings closed to the public,” the court’s order said.
There will be some restrictions on the use of cameras, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.
The public has been allowed to watch livestreamed hearings from some Indiana courts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but recording them has been prohibited.
Collision with train kills 3 in vehicle
GARY — Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing, police said.
The CSX train struck a four-door Chevrolet about 7:30 a.m. CT at a crossing in Gary’s Miller neighborhood. All three victims in the vehicle were ejected by the collision, Gary police said.
The crumpled vehicle came to rest off the tracks, and the train had stopped, blocking major crossings in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.