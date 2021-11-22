Local schools get nature trip grants
Students at six Anderson schools are among an estimated 1,364 K-12 students at 12 Indiana schools will be able to take field trips to Indiana state parks this academic year thanks in part to the Discover the Outdoors field trip grant program. It’s administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
The funds are open to public, private, parochial and home schools. Grants range from $98 to $250 and fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparing for or following up after the trips. Total grants of $5,479 will benefit an estimated 1,364 K-12 students. Since starting in 2013 through this school year, the program’s distributed more than $46,000 and helped more than 16,000 students visit an Indiana state park for a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist.
Indiana has 24 state parks, eight reservoirs and four state recreation areas (now managed by the Division of State Parks) that are eligible for field trip funding. the trips to state parks engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.
Students at all Anderson schools that got grants will visit Mounds State Park. The schools are:
Anderson Elementary: 24 kindergarteners and 48 second-graders.
Anderson Intermediate: 280 fifth-grade and 112 sixth-grade students.
East Side Elementary: 48 kindergarteners will go to Mounds Side Point
Edgewood Elementary: 50 kindergarteners will go to Mounds Side Point
Erskine Elementary: 96 first-graders, 48 second-graders and 48 fourth-graders will got o Mounds State Park.
Valley Grove Elementary: 96 kindergarteners, 96 first-graders, 48 second-graders and 96 fourth-graders will go to Mounds State Park.
The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime Department of Natural Resources employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks.
“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” said Jody Kress, executive director of the INRF. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural heritage.”
Salmon stocked in state’s northwest
The state Department of Natural Resources recently stocked northern Indiana’s Lake Michigan tributaries with more than 80,000 Coho salmon fingerlings.
Bodine State Fish Hatchery released 29,457 Coho salmon measuring about 7.2 inches into Trail Creek. An additional 51,439 measuring about 6.6 inches were released into the East Branch of Little Calumet River by Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery.
Coho salmon stocked this fall will stay in the streams until next spring, migrate to Lake Michigan, spend one to two years there feeding and maturing and then return to their “home” streams for spawning.
The Associated Press & Staff Reports
The state advises anglers to take care when fishing these areas. These fingerlings are under the legal size limit and are sensitive to being caught. These new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the northwest Indiana trout and salmon fishery.
