State sites are free for military Nov. 11
All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, can get in free to state parks on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Also included are reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas.
The free admission recognizes veterans’ and active military members’ service and sacrifices, said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks.
Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service at operating entrance gates. Attendants will accept:
• Discharge papers (DD Form 214)
• Veteran license plate, fishing or hunting license
• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Award Letter
• Document showing veteran benefits with veteran’s name or other certificate, verification letter or form that establishes military service
For general information about these areas, go to dnr.IN.gov.
2 deer hunts set in state parks
Some Indiana state park properties will close temporarily for controlled two-day deer management hunts on Monday, Nov. 15, to Tuesday, Nov. 16; and Monday, Nov. 29, to Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Participating state properties will close to the public starting the evening before each hunt and reopen the morning after each one.
The Associated Press
Participating state parks are:
- Chain O’Lakes
- Clifty Falls
- Fort Harrison
- Indiana Dunes
- Lincoln
- Ouabache
- Pokagon
- Potato Creek
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill
- Summit Lake
- Tippecanoe River
- Turkey Run
- Versailles
- Whitewater Memorial
Also participating are Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
Department of Natural Resources biologists annually evaluate each state park property for a deer management hunt, based on habitat recovery and previous number of deer taken. The hunts help ensure habitat for native plants and animals.
Only hunters selected from a draw may participate at a site.
Information about next year’s hunts, including online applications, will be available next summer at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applications usually are due each mid-August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.