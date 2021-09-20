Larry Bird items readied for museum
TERRE HAUTE — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird are starting to assemble thousands of items before its expected opening next year.
The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, which remains under construction with an anticipated completion date of March 2022.
It will include items donated by Bird and others from his career with the Boston Celtics, Indiana State University and the U.S. Olympic team.
Bird grew up in Southern Indiana’s French Lick. He led Indiana State to the NCAA title game in 1979, although the Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team.
After his NBA career, he was the Indiana Pacers coach and a top team executive.
Posey County cop shot, critically hurt
NEW HARMONY — A county deputy from southwestern Indiana was shot and seriously injured while on duty Saturday evening, authorities said.
Several officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. in New Harmony, near the Illinois border, when a male homeowner allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers.
They returned fire, according to Indiana State Police.
A Posey County deputy was shot and critically injured, according to police. The man inside the residence was also struck.
Both were taken to an Evansville hospital for treatment.
ISP didn’t release further details, saying the incident remained under investigation.
Woman found dead in Indianapolis alley
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died early Sunday morning on the city’s Near-Eastside, marking the first homicide in nearly two weeks.
IMPD officers responded to the 2800 block of Moore Avenue, south of Washington Street and Rural Avenue, at 3:30 a.m., an IMPD release said. They found a woman dead in an alley. She had undisclosed trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case.
It’s the first homicide in the city since Sept. 7. The last homicide death in Indianapolis occurred Sept. 16 stemming from a Sept. 6 event.
Info sought in ‘77 IU student’s death
Indiana State Police detectives from the Bloomington District continue to investigate the death of Indiana University student and Cambridge City native, Ann Harmeier.
Harmeier, 20, was a junior honor student at IU who was returning to the Bloomington campus when her car stalled on Ind. 37, just north of Martinsville, in fall 1977.
After a nationwide search, Harmeier’s body was discovered five weeks later in a nearby cornfield.
ISP detectives are pursuing all new leads in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the agency’s Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.
