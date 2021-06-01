INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will continue hosting live Medicare-related video events on Facebook this month.
People can interact and ask questions during SHIP's Facebook Live events. All events start at 10 a.m. (Eastern time) and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
All of the video presentations will be saved to Indiana SHIP's YouTube channel for later viewing.
The following topics are scheduled:
• June 7 - Health Care Marketplace and Medicare: How It All Works
• June 9 - Livanta: Help with Medicare Case Reviews and Appeals
• June 14 - Alzheimer's Association: Converse with Experts
• June 21 - Caring for Medicare Beneficiaries
• June 28 - Indiana's Long Term Care Insurance Program
SHIP is a free Medicare-related information, education and counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance. If residents have questions about Medicare or need help resolving Medicare-related problems, they can contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) during normal business hours to connect with SHIP's Help Center or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
