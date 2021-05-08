ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art’s summer art camps is now open. Camp is open to first grade students through age 18, starting June 14.
Camps are $90 per week, with special discounts available for multiple camp registrations and AMOA members.
The Art Camp schedule includes a brand-new prekindergarten — kindergarten camp June 28-July 2.
Registration for summer classes is also open.
Class fees include all materials and a snack. Registration information can be found on online: www.andersonart.org/summer-art-camps
WEEK 1 (June 14-18):
- Drawing in the Garden, $90/$80 for AMOA members
- Morning session: Grades 1-4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Afternoon session: Grades 5+, 1 to 4 p.m.
WEEK 2 (June 21-25):
- Painting in the Garden, $90/$80 for AMOA members
- Morning session: Grades 1-4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Afternoon session: Grades 5+, 1 to 4 p.m.
WEEK 3 (July 12-16):
- Garden Sculptures, $90/$80 for AMOA members
- Morning session: Grades 1-4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Afternoon session: Grades 5+, 1 to 4 p.m.
WEEK 4 (July 19-23):
- Fairy Houses, $90/$80 for AMOA members
- Morning session: Grades 1-4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Afternoon session: Grades 5+, 1 to 4 p.m.
NEW (June 28-July 2):
- My World & Me Camp, $40 fee
- Morning session ONLY: grades Pre K-K, 9:30- 11:30 a.m.
- Scholarships: Limited scholarship assistance is available. Applications can be found on the website.
New AMOA Craft Nights
AMOA Craft Nights will be held on the third Thursday of each month, May through August from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost to participate is $25 or $20 for AMOA members. Craft nights are open to everyone 16 years of age or older and no experience is required.
- May 20: Printmaking Cards
- June 17: Summer Cloth Wreath
- July 15: Watercolor Sunset (intro to watercolor)
- Aug. 19: Macrame Plant Hanger
Summer Art Classes (adult)
- Sketch Walk: Intro to Plein Air, Saturday, June 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m.,
- Location: Shadyside Park
- Cost: $10 (bring your own supplies) or $20 (all supplies included)
- No drawing experience is required.
(Youth)
- Popeye Birdstone Necklace Workshop
- Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to noon
- Ages: 9-14, Cost: TBD,
- In partnership with Andersontown Powwow and made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
(Youth)
- Plein Air-Painting on Canvas, Saturday, June 19, Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Ages: 6-12, Cost: $15 / $10 members
Information: www.andersonart.org/youth-classes and www.andersonart.org/adult-classes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.