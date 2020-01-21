ANDERSON — Residents are invited to a free public education event, "Constitution Alive: A Citizen's Guide to the Constitution," at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
David Barton and Rick Green, nationally known constitutional experts and advocates for the original intent of our founding documents, will speak in this one-of-a-kind video course on the meaning and purpose of the Constitution. They will go article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and teach about executive orders, recess appointments, the Electoral College, the powers of Congress and the President, freedom of religion, and much more.
This course will continue one Thursday of each month through October. It is offered free of charge as a public service by the Madison County Tea Party, with John Aukerman serving as host.
For further information or to register for the class, send an email to john@aukerman.org, or call 765-649-6589.
