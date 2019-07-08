Thought for Today: "History must stay open, it is all humanity." — William Carlos Williams, American author and poet (1883-1963).
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 8, the 189th day of 2019. There are 176 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 8, 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a "flying saucer" that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)
10 YEARS AGO
Group of Eight leaders, including President BARACK OBAMA, pledged to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as they met in L'Aquila, Italy. South Korea blamed North Korea for cyberattacks targeting its websites as well as those in the U.S.
ON THIS DATE:
• In 1911, cowgirl "Two-Gun Nan" Aspinwall became the first woman to make a solo trip by horse across the United States, arriving in New York 10 months after departing San Francisco.
• In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman ended up sacking MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
• In 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed "The Great Grain Robbery.")
• In 2000, Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first black female champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
• In 2011, former first lady Betty Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Singer Steve Lawrence is 84.
• Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 75.
• Actress Kim Darby is 72.
• Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 70.
• Actress Anjelica Huston is 68.
• Actor KEVIN BACON is 61.
• Country singer Toby Keith is 58.
• Actress Kathleen Robertson is 46.
• Actress Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") is 37.
• Actor Jaden Smith is 21.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Anderson Korean War Veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
• Local AARP chapter meeting, 1 p.m., fellowship center, First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
• Every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
