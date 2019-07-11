THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Life is a lot like jazz — it's best when you improvise." — George Gershwin (1898-1937)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JULY 11, the 192nd day of 2019. There are 173 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 11, 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters BOBBY FISCHER of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)
10 YEARS AGO
Funeral services were held in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for former NFL star Steve McNair, who had been shot to death in Nashville a week earlier by Sahel Kazemi, who then took her own life.
ON THIS DATE
In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.
In 1915, the Chicago Sunday Tribune ran an article titled, "Blues Is Jazz and Jazz Is Blues." (It's believed to be one of the earliest, if not the earliest, uses of the word "jazz" as a musical term by a newspaper.)
In 1937, American composer and pianist George Gershwin died at a Los Angeles hospital of a brain tumor; he was 38.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 76.
Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 70.
Singer Bonnie Pointer is 69.
Former boxer Leon Spinks is 66.
Actress SELA WARD is 63.
Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 60.
Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 54.
Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 52.
Actor Justin Chambers ("Grey's Anatomy") is 49.
Rapper Lil' Kim is 44.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub & Grill in Championship Lanes.
• BBQ dinner/dance (with DJ Rita Orr), 6 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• "Shrek Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Zach Day, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Find more activities at heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.