"Love is never merely an amiable tolerance of whatever form human frailty and folly may take." — Josiah Royce, American philosopher (1855-1916).
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 3, the 307th day of 2019. There are 58 days left in the year.
On Nov. 3, 1964, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
In the 2009 elections, CHRIS CHRISTIE, a Republican former U.S. attorney, unseated New Jersey Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine while in Virginia, Republican Bob McDonnell beat Democrat R. Creigh Deeds. German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a speech to the U.S. Congress by exhorting the world to "tear down the walls of today" and reach a deal to combat global warming.
• In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
• In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, the second manmade satellite, into orbit; on board was a dog named Laika, who was sacrificed in the experiment.
• In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, North Carolina.
• In 1992, Democrat BILL CLINTON was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush. In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun became the first black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
• In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a black carjacker.
• Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 86.
• "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 70.
• Comedian-actress Roseanne Barr is 67.
• Actress Kate Capshaw is 66.
• Comedian Dennis Miller is 66.
• Actor Dolph Lundgren is 62.
• Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 37.
• Actress Julie Berman is 36.
• Actress Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor") is 33.
• TV personality Kendall Jenner ("Keeping Up with the Kardashians") is 24.
