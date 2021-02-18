INGALLS — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning sent an Indianapolis woman to the hospital and closed the left lane of northbound Interstate 69 closed for two hours at the 214 mile marker.
According to Indiana State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Prius, driven by Kelly Porter, 30, was northbound on the on-ramp when she lost control of the vehicle due to snow or ice. The Prius fishtailed, went sideways and was struck by a white semi-tractor trailer driven by Robert Myers, 64, of Greenwood.
Around 2:35 a.m., Troopers Matthew Dickerson, Jason Girt and Brad Tucker, along with Lapel and Ingalls police departments and Pendleton Fire and EMS, responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment.
The crash caused severe damage to the Prius and the semi-truck cab, and both were towed. Porter was extracted by the Pendleton Fire Department and taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.
