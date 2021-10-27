A-maze-ing fall fun

Students from East Washington Academy of Muncie visit Landess Farms and their corn maze and pumpkin patch.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

Friday, Oct. 29

• Halloween at the Library. Costume Contest and Trick-or-treating, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

• Back to the Future Trunk or Treat, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.

• Healing Hands Home Health, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Fall Flannel Fest (hayrides, carved pumpkins, a costume contest, fall crafts, vendors on the square and more), 5-9 p.m.; downtown Noblesville.

• Indoor Trick or Treating (costumes welcome; and a bake sale), 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Hooligans Learning Academy, 2201 Hillcrest Ave., Anderson.

• Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets: Anderson’s annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department — 6 p.m.

• Halloween party and trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m.; Pearl’s, 1711 Meridian St., Anderson.

• North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs.

• Defiance Detail Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.; 1335 W. 53rd St., Anderson.

• Former North Side Middle School, Cross Street and Indiana Avenue, Anderson: Anderson Transit System’s Trunk or Treat School Bus Style — 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone.

• Mank & Sass & Masks, 7-9 p.m.; Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel.

Saturday, Oct. 30

• Find the Pumpkins Scavenger Hunt, 5 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.

• FaBoolous Fall Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.; Daybreak Community Church, 1219 Main St., Lapel.

• Drive Boo!, 5-7 p.m. (or until candy runs out); First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.

• Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. (or until treats run out); American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson.

• Halloween Bash (21 and over) with Pop Rox Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson.

• Happy Halloween with Philo Beddoe Band, 9 p.m.; Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson.

Sunday, Oct. 31

• Pendleton Music Academy’s Halloween Recital, 2 p.m.; Pendleton Heights Middle School, 7450 S. 300W.

• 13th annual Harvest Family Night, 4-6 p.m.; Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, Anderson.

• Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Trunk-or-Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Public welcome, children under 13 and accompanied by an adult. More information on Facebook @ Moose Lodge 150.

• Trunk of Treats, 6-7:30 p.m.; Main Street Wesleyan Church, 2535 Main St., Elwood.

Tags

Trending Video