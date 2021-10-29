Trick-or-treat hours
ANDERSON — Trick-or-treating for Anderson and local areas are as follows. All are on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted.
Anderson — 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Alexandria — 5 to 8 p.m.
Chesterfield — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Daleville — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Elwood — 5 to 8 p.m.
Fairmount — 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Fortville — 5 to 8 p.m.
Frankton — 5 to 9 p.m.
Lapel – 5 to 8 p.m.
Middletown — 6 to 9 p.m.
Pendleton — 6 to 9 p.m.
Summitville — 6 to 8 p.m.
Yorktown — 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
• Halloween at the Library. Costume Contest and Trick-or-treating, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
• Truck or Treat Street (drive-thru), 4-7 p.m.; Stoops Freightliner, 6105 Columbus Ave.
• Healing Hands Home Health, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Elwood Health & Living, 2300 Parkview Lane, Elwood.
• Fall Flannel Fest (hayrides, carved pumpkins, a costume contest, fall crafts, vendors on the square and more), 5-9 p.m.; downtown Noblesville.
• Indoor Trick or Treating (costumes welcome; and a bake sale), 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Hooligans Learning Academy, 2201 Hillcrest Ave., Anderson.
• Back to the Future Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson. (Editor’s note: The time for this event was originally listed incorrectly.)
• Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Frankton Junior/Senior High School, 610 E. Clyde St., Frankton.
• Anderson’s annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department — 6-8 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Halloween party and trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m.; Pearl’s, 1711 Meridian St., Anderson.
• North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free hot dogs.
• Defiance Detail Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.; 1335 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat (food games, candy and more), 6-8 p.m.; Sam Pierce Chevrolet, 12401 W. 550S, Daleville.
• Anderson/Madison County NAACP Trick or Treat (free candy, hot dogs, apple cider & more), 6-8 p.m., 1015 W. 15th St., Anderson.
• Former North Side Middle School, Cross Street and Indiana Avenue, Anderson: Anderson Transit System’s Trunk or Treat School Bus Style — 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Mank & Sass & Masks, 7-9 p.m.; Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel.
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Find the Pumpkins Scavenger Hunt, 5 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
• Halloween Extravaganza, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Muncie Children’s Museum, 515 S. High St., Muncie.
• Fall Block Party & Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
• Booth & Treat, 2-4 p.m.; Keepers Resale, 121 Federal Drive, Chesterfield.
• Miracle on Madison, Harvest Festival Trunk or Treat, 3-7 p.m., 1017 W. Ninth St., Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat, for kids of all ages, music, treats, candy, hot dogs, 4-6 p.m. (while supplies last) Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
• FaBoolous Fall Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.; Daybreak Community Church, 1219 Main St., Lapel.
• Drive Boo!, 5-7 p.m. (or until candy runs out); First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.
• Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. (or until treats run out); American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
• Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m.; Landmark Baptist Church, 1924 W. Cross St., Anderson.
• Halloween Trick or Treat Night, 5:30-8 p.m.; Circle of Hope Church, 2406 Delaware St., Anderson.
• Fright Night at the Races (annual Trunk or Treat and Family Fun Zone, horse costume contest, 6 p.m.; Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
• Spooktacular Dinner Dance, 6-11:59 p.m.; Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. $12.50 per person in advance and $15 at the door.
• Haunted Corn Maze, 7-11 p.m.; Hodge Family Farm, 76 E. 1300N, Alexandria.
• Anderson Symphony Orchestra Family Halloween Concert, 7:30-9 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• Halloween Bash (21 and over) with Pop Rox Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
• Happy Halloween with Philo Beddoe Band, 9 p.m.; Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
Sunday, Oct. 31
• Pendleton Music Academy’s Halloween Recital, 2 p.m.; Pendleton Heights Middle School, 7450 S. 300W.
• 13th annual Harvest Family Night, 4-6 p.m.; Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, Anderson.
• Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Trunk-or-Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Public welcome, children under 13 and accompanied by an adult. More information on Facebook @ Moose Lodge 150.
• Trunk of Treats, 6-7:30 p.m.; Main Street Wesleyan Church, 2535 Main St., Elwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.