ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County is asking the community to help the organization close the gap and overcome a projected $95,000 shortfall in this year’s campaign efforts. The goal of $755,000 represents the support needed to fund the organization’s work to help families overcome poverty and its partners in that work for 2020.
“We need to raise approximately $95,000 yet in this campaign to continue serving those who are struggling and need a way out of poverty,” said campaign chair Greg Bramwell. “The campaign funds a wide range of vital countywide programs, including the THRIVE Network, utility assistance, healthcare enrollments, On My Way Pre-K, Born Learning, disaster preparation and response and more. It also provides the support and resources for key volunteer programs like Operation Weatherization, Are You OK? Senior Link and My Free Taxes."
Many people and organizations rely on the support of United Way of Madison County.
“The shortfall has real-life implications for the health, education and financial stability of the people of our county. It has real-life implications for the overall vitality of our community, regardless of whether you use United Way services or not,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County.
For partner agencies like Dove Harbor, having United Way funds are vital to their ability to serve their clients and the community.
Executive director Cherilyn Horning said, “United Way funds the THRIVE Network which enables us to serve both our clients and individuals all throughout the community in critical ways. Because of it, we are able to help hardworking families overcome life lived on the edge of poverty, where one emergency or crisis puts them in a place they can’t see a way out of.”
United Way’s THRIVE Network is designed to help the more than 40% of county households that do not earn enough to be self-sufficient. Partner organizations work together to help clients access supports and work toward goals to earn more income and build assets. THRIVE coaches work on services from financial skills like budgeting, credit repair and debt reduction to homeownership and employment, from utility and emergency assistance to help with insurance, prescriptions, and childcare.
“Your community needs you right now. We believe United Way and our community will emerge stronger than ever if we unite around all the good we know we can do together. If you have not yet given, we are asking for your help,” added Bramwell.
This year's campaign will officially end March 31.
To make a donation, a special “Close the Gap” donation page has been set up at unitedwaymadisonco.org/closethegap. Donations can also be made by calling 765-643-7493 or sending a gift by mail to 205 W. 11th St., Anderson IN 46016.
